One good turn: Acts of kindness that glimmer through the gloom

April 1, 2020

Roofer scales new heights for frontline workers

Many small businesses are facing uncertain times right now. But roofer Byron Bustillo of BB's Roofing is using his downtime to step up. He put out a message on Facebook offering to do small repair jobs for front-line workers and seniors, free of charge.

Alicia Robblee is an ICU nurse at The Ottawa Hospital who was stunned when her neighbour called Bustillo to fix her leaking eavestrough. Water was pouring into the window wells of Robblee's Westboro home, putting her basement at risk of flooding.

"It brought me to tears," Robblee said. "In my job right now it's very tense … and just knowing that there was somebody who wanted to take their time to help nurses and other health professionals, it really touched me."

Robblee said when Bustillo finished the job he actually thanked her for her nursing work. Bustillo said he wishes he could do more.

"Just being able to help out the community and give back to the people who have been giving to me all these years makes me feel good," Bustillo told CBC News.