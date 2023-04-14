Curling club throws final stone at its home rink since the 1950s
This week marked the final end inside the Scott Street arena for a Westboro curling club that has occupied the space since the early 1950s. Here's what it looked like then and now, before it moves to new digs in the fall.
Granite Curling Club of West Ottawa moving to new home further west in the fall
The Granite Curling Club of West Ottawa saw its property taxes skyrocket in 2021 — the rink is steps away from a future LRT station in desirable Westboro — and an agreement to save it couldn't be reached, so most members approved a plan to buy a new property near Highway 417 and Pinecrest Avenue.
The new arena is expected to open in the fall, according to Greg Mathieu, who chairs the 400- to 500-member club's redevelopment subcommittee.
It's a bittersweet development. Many upgrades will come with the new building, including a snazzy HVAC system and a concrete floor that will allow the club to preserve its value in the longer term and be a bit more competitive, Mathieu said.
But saying goodbye will be hard for those who like the old facility's charm.
"A lot of people have invested in this old building and this site for a long period of time here in Westboro. It's been very good to us," he told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.
They're bringing all of the club's old banners, trophies, uniforms and other memorabilia, but the new space is much bigger and will present somewhat of a decorating challenge, he added.