Curling club throws final stone at its home rink since the 1950s

This week marked the final end inside the Scott Street arena for a Westboro curling club that has occupied the space since the early 1950s.

The Granite Curling Club of West Ottawa saw its property taxes skyrocket in 2021 — the rink is steps away from a future LRT station in desirable Westboro — and an agreement to save it couldn't be reached, so most members approved a plan to buy a new property near Highway 417 and Pinecrest Avenue.

The new arena is expected to open in the fall, according to Greg Mathieu, who chairs the 400- to 500-member club's redevelopment subcommittee.

It's a bittersweet development. Many upgrades will come with the new building, including a snazzy HVAC system and a concrete floor that will allow the club to preserve its value in the longer term and be a bit more competitive, Mathieu said.

But saying goodbye will be hard for those who like the old facility's charm.

Greg Mathieu chairs the Granite Curling Club of West Ottawa's redevelopment subcommittee. He is pictured on the ice of the club's Scott Street location in April 2023. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

"A lot of people have invested in this old building and this site for a long period of time here in Westboro. It's been very good to us," he told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

They're bringing all of the club's old banners, trophies, uniforms and other memorabilia, but the new space is much bigger and will present somewhat of a decorating challenge, he added.

Here's what the Scott Street arena looked like when it opened in the 1950s, and what it looked like in its last week of operation.

If you want to see what the new facility will look like, scroll to the bottom of this page.

Then

Four men pose with their curling brooms at the Granite Curling Club of West Ottawa on Dec. 19, 1955, in this City of Ottawa archival photograph. (City of Ottawa Archives)

A bagpiper plays at the Granite Curling Club of West Ottawa on Nov. 5, 1955, in this City of Ottawa archival photograph. (City of Ottawa Archives)

The female officers of the Granite Curling Club of West Ottawa pose for a group portrait on Oct. 24, 1955, in this City of Ottawa archival photograph. (City of Ottawa Archives)

A group of people at one end of a curling rink watch someone throw a rock at the Granite Curling Club of West Ottawa on Feb. 27, 1954, in this City of Ottawa archival photograph. (City of Ottawa Archives)

Four men pose with their trophy at the Granite Curling Club of West Ottawa on Dec. 13, 1955, in this City of Ottawa archival photograph. (City of Ottawa Archives)

Now

The viewing gallery looks out onto the ice at the Granite Curling Club of West Ottawa's Scott Street location in April 2023. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

The Tapper Bar inside the Granite Curling Club of West Ottawa's Scott Street location in April 2023. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

A man prepares to throw a rock at the Granite Curling Club of West Ottawa's Scott Street location in April 2023. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

A patch is seen on an old Granite Curling Club of West Ottawa sweater, which was on display at its Scott Street location in April 2023. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Old clippings and other memorabilia on display at the Granite Curling Club of West Ottawa's Scott Street location in April 2023. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

A trophy case on display at the Granite Curling Club of West Ottawa's Scott Street location in April 2023. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Rocks lined up on the ice at the Granite Curling Club of West Ottawa's Scott Street location in April 2023. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Photos of past club presidents on display at the Granite Curling Club of West Ottawa's Scott Street location in April 2023. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Future

A rendering of what the future club will look like. (Facebook/Ottawa Granite Curling Club)

Unlike its current location, the future club will have an upstairs location, allowing fans to watch games from a better vantage point. (Facebook/Ottawa Granite Curling Club)

A view of the club's future bar and seating area. (Facebook/Ottawa Granite Curling Club)

Another view of the seating area. (Facebook/Ottawa Granite Curling Club)