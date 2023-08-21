Shooting victim described as a 'beloved son' with a love for life that was unmatched

The 26-year-old who was fatally shot near Carlsbad Springs early Saturday morning is being remembered as a "beloved son," with a contagious smile and a love for life that was "unmatched."

A Facebook post from a company called Canadian Towing says Granit Ahmeti was a part owner, as well as a "selfless brother, loving partner and the kindest friend."

"His energy and smile were always so contagious and his love for life was unmatched," it adds. "We will miss him more than words can express."

Police were called to an address on Farmers Way, about a 20-minute drive from downtown Ottawa, around 3:45 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds, said acting Insp. Martin Groulx.

Paramedics told CBC a male victim was transported to hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators identified the victim as Ahmeti.

Groulx said police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there isn't a concern for public safety.

Police searching for 'suspicious activity'

In a media release shared Sunday, the homicide unit asked for residents and businesses near Farmers Way, Anderson Road, Thunder Road and Piperville Road to check security cameras for any "suspicious activity" from 2-4 a.m.

The social media post from Canadian Towing says the company, and family, have "lost a part of ourselves."

It thanks those who have offered condolences and asked for privacy for the family and includes a picture of a man with short brown hair and a beard, the words "Forever in our hearts," along with the date of Ahmeti's death.

A Facebook page for members of Ottawa's Albanian community also shared a photo of Ahmeti and said funeral details will be shared in the coming days.

The homicide took place on the 4000 block of Farmers Way, near Leitrim Road. (Rebecca Kwan/Radio-Canada)

In a message to CBC Ottawa, the administrator for the page said the shooting victim's father had asked that anyone asking for information about him contact police.

A spokesperson for the force said it's in the early stages of its investigation and there were no updates as of Monday morning.

Ahmeti's death marks the 10th homicide in Ottawa so far this year.