Remember back when there were graduation ceremonies?

Thanks to COVID-19, graduation looks very different this year. Our assignment this week was to comb the archives for interesting shots of graduations past.

An unnamed graduate proudly shows off his diploma. If we're reading the roman numerals correctly, this photo is from the 1950s. (City of Ottawa Archives | CA046650) Thanks to COVID-19, graduation looks very different this year. Our assignment this week was to comb the archives for interesting shots of graduations past. Like this one. A man dressed as a sheriff cuts a diploma cake at a YWCA graduation square dance in this undated photo. (City of Ottawa Archives | CA031893) Back in the day, graduation was a very formal affair. Dr. Thomas Potter, who may have been from Kars, according to a note on the back of the photo, poses in his graduation robes in 1876. (Bytown Museum/City of Ottawa Archives) The class of 1900 from the normal school in Carleton Place, Ont. Normal schools are similar to today's teachers' colleges. (Howard Morton Brown/Library and Archives Canada) Graduation day in 1924 at the Lady Stanley Institute for Trained Nurses in Lowertown. (Library and Archives Canada) Maybe you attended one of these local schools. Four graduates of Immaculata High School, opened in 1928 where Ottawa's Bronson Centre sits now and moved to its current location in Old Ottawa East in 1994. (City of Ottawa Archives | CA034228) Before Immaculata High School moved into its Echo Drive location, it was home to St. Patrick's College. Here, three St. Pat's grads study a diploma. (City of Ottawa Archives | CA032921) Eastview High School opened in 1950, but changed its name to École secondaire André Laurendeau in 1969. It's now École élémentaire catholique Horizon-Jeunesse. (City of Ottawa Archives | CA041368) Let's not forget universities and colleges. In June 1994, ‘Ghostbusters’ actor Dan Aykroyd received an honourary doctorate from Carleton University, 22 years after he was last a student there. 2:15 Grads chat at a University of Ottawa medical school dance. (City of Ottawa Archives | CA004500) A grad ceremony at Kemptville Agricultural College in North Grenville, Ont. Classes were held at the campus from 1920 until 2014, when the University of Guelph stopped hosting programs there. The municipality bought the site in 2018, and it's now run as a non-profit community space. (City of Ottawa Archives | CA038933) A mid-century graduation parade at the Royal Military College of Canada in Kingston, Ont. (Department of National Defence/Library and Archives Canada) These weren't your typical grad ceremonies. Armed Forces pipers attend a graduation ceremony at the former CFB Rockcliffe in Ottawa in 1971. From left, Pipe Major A.M. Cairns, Pipe Major F.E. Knight, Pipe Major J.R. Coghill and Drum Major C.A. Leigh. (City of Ottawa Archives | CA050457) The woman at the centre is handing out pins and diplomas to graduates of a waitressing program in this undated photograph. (City of Ottawa Archives | CA031734) Graduates of the Ottawa Flying Club, which first took off in 1928. The club has occupied its present location at what's now the Ottawa International Airport since the 1950s. (City of Ottawa Archives | CA033704)