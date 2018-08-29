Man in critical condition after boating accident near Gracefield, Que.

A boating accident near Gracefield, Que., has left a man in critical condition.

Quebec provincial police say it happened on Lac Pé​michangan at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A boat was pulling a tube with two men on it when one of the men fell off. The driver of the boat turned around to retrieve the man in the water, but struck him instead.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating to see whether charges will be laid.

Gracefield is about 100 kilometres north of Ottawa.