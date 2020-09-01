Man dead after ATV crash in western Quebec

A 70-year-old man died after the ATV he was driving crashed into a ditch south of Maniwaki, Que., Monday evening.

The Sûreté du Québec said he was trying to turn his ATV around on a gravel road in Gracefield, Que., when he went into the ditch.

Police said officers were called to the area of chemin de la Pointe-à-Pierre at about 7:30 p.m. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.