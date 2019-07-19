Game of Thrones actor returns to Ottawa theatre

Actor Ross Mullan is making a return to the Odyssey Theatre in Ottawa this summer after a 26-year hiatus, and he's bringing a taste of winter with him.

The British-Canadian actor played multiple White Walkers in the award-winning fantasy series Game of Thrones that came to its conclusion earlier this year.

Now Mullan has joined the cast of The Bonds of Interest, which is set to debut in Ottawa's Strathcona Park.

Performances start July 25 and run until Aug. 25, and include shows at 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sundays.

Mullan grew up in Montreal, Que., and trained at Ryerson University in Toronto before he joined the Odyssey Theatre in Ottawa. He went on to work in London, England to perform on stage and in television.

The Bonds of Interest is a satire that follows two con artists as they attempt to swindle an entire town, as well as a cast of characters who want to get rich quick with them.

Mullan said the play brought him back to Ottawa and the Odyssey Theatre, and credited the theatre's artistic director Laurie Steven.

"I thought 'wow, this is [an] amazing character. He's a real shyster, he's really scamming people,' and I just thought 'yeah that's really cool,'" said Mullan.

The Odyssey Theatre is presenting the Spanish play "The Bonds of Interest" at Strathcona Park this summer. (Darren Major/CBC)

"I've never really played a character like that in my life. So Laurie and I thought that this would probably be a good project for me to come back [to] and this looked like it was the right season."

The play was written by Nobel Prize laureate Jacinto Benavente and has been translated from the original Spanish by Catherine Boyle of King's College London in collaboration with Steven.