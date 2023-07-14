Gordon Reid, who founded Giant Tiger in Ottawa, dies at 89

Gordon Reid, the Canadian businessman who founded the discount chain Giant Tiger with a store in downtown Ottawa, died recently at age 89.

The company said in a statement Reid died at his home after a brief illness.

Reid opened the first Giant Tiger store in 1961 in the ByWard Market. The chain now has more than 265 locations across Canada, but it almost never got that far, according to the Historical Society of Ottawa.

In a Facebook post, the society said business early on was disappointing, but when customers rushed in for a sale, "Reid's cash flow and optimism were improved sufficiently."

The next store opened in Brockville, Ont., several years later.

Hands-on to the end

Reid stepped down as chief executive in 2020.

According to Embrun, Ont., Giant Tiger franchisee Rod Fleming, Reid was hands-on, paying Fleming's store unannounced visits.

"We would never know. The odd time, I would get a phone call: 'I'm parked in your parking lot,'" Fleming said. "We would just discuss opportunities and how are things going and what's new in the community."

Reid came from humble beginnings, Fleming added.

According to Reid's obituary, he got his first retail job in 1946 when he was only 13.

By the end of his career, he racked up a number of honours, including the prestigious Retail Council of Canada's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010 and Ottawa's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

"I had a relative of mine doing an internship at the head office [on Walkley Road] and she told me — and this was just a few years ago — Mr. Reid, now quite elderly into his 80s, was still coming every day," Fleming said.

Rod Fleming, the franchisee at the Embrun, Ont., Giant Tiger, said Reid still paid his stores a visit late in life. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

No change in ownership expected

The company says no change in ownership or management is expected to result from Reid's death.

"Gordon was a giant within Canada's retail sector, an innovator who reshaped the industry," said Gino DiGioacchino, interim president and CEO, in the statement.

"To us, he was also a friend and mentor. He will be greatly missed."