Petition calls for nighttime closure of Kingston's Gord Downie Pier

A Kingston, Ont., business owner is calling on that city's council to close the Gord Edgar Downie Pier at night, citing rampant partying, vandalism and safety concerns.

The pier, named after the late Gord Downie of Kingston band The Tragically Hip, is part of the city's Breakwater Park on Lake Ontario. Major renovations to the park were completed earlier this year, and the pier is a centrepiece of the city's waterfront rejuvenation.

Phillip Brown started an online petition which has so far amassed more than 350 signatures.

"Once the sun goes down there's no need to be out on the pier, in the darkness, where the water is deep and wavy," Brown said.

"The next morning, unfortunately, we're dealing with broken glass, and needles, and feces, and puke, and kicked-over garbage cans, and just a real mess."

After a night of partying at Gord Edgar Downie Pier in Kingston. (Submitted)

Some of the people who party there are putting themselves in harm's way by swimming in the frigid water while intoxicated, he said.

Brown will make a presentation on the matter to Kingston city council Nov. 8.

City officials have said it's not reasonable to police the municipality's sprawling waterfront, and have no plans to close access to either the pier or Breakwater Park at night.

The city doesn't recommend jumping from the pier or swimming there after sunset, and prohibits the use of smoking, drugs and alcohol. There's also a ban on excessive noise after 9 p.m.