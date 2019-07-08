Gym employees, patrons revive man

Ottawa paramedics are crediting the quick action of employees and patrons at a west end gym for saving the life of a man in his 60s who went into cardiac arrest Monday morning.

Ottawa Paramedic Service spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps said the man was warming up at a GoodLife Fitness on Eagleson Roadwhen he went into cardiac arrest and collapsed around 8 a.m.

Two employees and two patrons used CPR and one shock from a defibrillator to revive the man.

The four deserve "100 per cent of the credit for saving that man's life," Deschamps said.

He said the man was conscious but combative when the paramedics arrived, a common reaction after a patient is revived.

The man is in critical condition but is expected to survive, according to Deschamps.