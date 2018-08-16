Family seeks 'guardian angels' who flew to hit-and-run victim's aid

The daughter of an Ottawa woman injured in a hit and run Tuesday night is searching for the "guardian angel" who held her mother's hand after the SUV that struck her sped away.

Ashley Falsetto's mother, Cynthia Sorofty, was on her way home after picking up a loaf of bread at a Food Basics near the intersection of Kirkwood and Carling avenues when she was struck from behind.

My mom is a person. She's a mother, she's a grandmother. - Ashley Falsetto

The 47-year-old grandmother was crossing Kirkwood Avenue on a walking signal when the dark-coloured vehicle hit her as it made a left turn.

The left side of Sorofty's face struck the pavement.

"You can only imagine the amount of pain she was in," Falsetto said. "She shattered her cheek bone as well as her orbital bone, so the whole bone surrounding the eye is completely shattered."

The SUV failed to stop and continued south on Kirkwood, Ottawa police confirmed. Falsetto said she can't understand why the driver didn't pull over.

"I fully understand that accidents happen, but you should stop," she said. "My mom is a person. She's a mother, she's a grandmother."

When Ashley Falsetto returned to the scene of her mother's hit and run two days later, she unexpectedly found her mother's smashed sunglasses still lying by the side of the road. 0:35

Crawled to curb

Cynthia Sorofty is recovering at the Civic campus of the Ottawa Hospital, where she's awaiting extensive facial surgery. (Submitted) Slipping in and out of consciousness, Sorofty managed to crawl to the sidewalk while other vehicles continued down the road.

One vehicle did pull over, and a man and woman got out and came to Sorofty's rescue. While the man ran to a nearby fire station for help, the woman held Sorofty's hand, Falsetto said.

"My mom believes she was her guardian angel at the time," said Falsetto. "She didn't know how severe her injuries were. She just saw blood. She didn't know if she was going to make it or not. She told me all she could think about was her children and her granddaughters, and she was just praying to God."

Falsetto said the unidentified woman helped more than she may know.

"This woman was there comforting her and praying with her, reassuring my mom she was OK, and this was not it for her."

Falsetto said two other people stopped to help and contacted Sorofty's family. She said her mother would like to meet everyone who came to her aid to tell them how much their kindness meant to her.

"Not being able to be there at that moment for my mom was devastating," Falsetto said. "But knowing that somebody was at least there to help her is better."

Falsetto found her mother's smashed sunglasses near the scene of the hit and run two days later. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

'Lucky to be alive'

Sorofty is recovering at the Civic campus of the Ottawa Hospital where she's awaiting surgery to implant metal plates around her left eye.

"She's lucky to be alive, that's what the doctors kept assuring her," Falsetto said. "They are lifelong injuries. She will need plastic surgery as well as ongoing treatment and therapy."

Police are looking for the driver of the SUV, and are asking the public to call with any tips that could help.

Falsetto hopes that by sharing her mother's story, she'll convince the driver of the SUV to turn themselves in.

Ottawa police say Sorofty was struck by a left-turning SUV as she crossed Kirkwood Avenue on a walking signal. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

If you know who the Good Samaritans are, let us know at cbcnewsottawa@cbc.ca.