'Good medicine': community rallies at Algonquin college ceremony after mural defaced

People who took part Tuesday in an Indigenous healing ceremony at Algonquin College say they won't be cowed by an act of vandalism at the college last week.

Last Tuesday evening someone defaced the three-storey mural. On Saturday police arrested a 32-year-old man and charged him with mischief over $5,000.

"We are not bent or even broken because of this act," said Ron McLester, vice president of truth, reconciliation, and indigenization at the college to a crowd of more than a hundred people assembled at the mural.

"In fact, it ignites us," he said.

The event included a prayer from an elder, as well as drumming and dancing in front of the defaced mural, which McLester described as an "act of solidarity."

McLester, in an interview later, said he was impressed by the large turn-out.

"It's good medicine," he said.

Shauna Eyre, a 25-year-old Algonquin student and Ojibway woman, came because she said she was upset by the vandalism.

"It's just disheartening that our culture has come so far and to see stuff like this still still happen," said Eyre.

But she said she was glad to see the large gathering of the community coming together.

Her school mate, 23-year-old Olivia Gilbertson, said that solidarity shows how strong her community has become.

"While it is tragic and I don't want this to happen over and over again, it does open up a conversation that needs to be had," she said.

The mural was made in consultation with local Algonquin and Mohawk elders and includes elements of First Nations creation stories including a turtle, hawk and moose.

It was finished in the summer of 2018.

The school has said it plans to leave the yellow paint up to acknowledge the pain it has caused. However the original artist will be coming to restore the painting by the end of February.