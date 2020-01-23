Law society suspends MPP Goldie Ghamari's licence over professional misconduct

The Law Society of Ontario (LSO) has suspended local MPP Goldie Ghamari's licence after a tribunal found she'd engaged in professional misconduct.

In its March 30 decision, the tribunal ruled that Ghamari, the Progressive Conservative MPP for Carleton, had "failed to co-operate" with an investigation launched after a local restaurant owner filed a complaint to the LSO in January 2019.

In his complaint, the restaurant owner — whose name is redacted in the affidavit — claimed he'd hired her almost two years earlier, before she'd been elected to Queen's Park, in a legal matter against his landlord.

He said he paid Ghamari about $9,500 in cash by the end of March 2017, but she "did nothing" to assist him. Her inaction, he said in the complaint, caused him to lose his investment in his restaurant business.

The tribunal found that Ghamari failed to "respond promptly and completely to the written requests" for information by the investigators. As a result, her licence to practise law has been suspended "immediately," and she faces a fine as well as costs of $10,000 — and possibly more if she continues to not co-operate.

The suspension continues indefinitely until Ghamari provides "a complete response" to the investigators.

In a statement to CBC, Ghamari said she had and would continue to "fully co-operate with the investigation."

"I am in the process of discussing next steps with my lawyer in order to resolve this matter once and for all, so that I can continue to focus on what matters most: serving the people of Carleton," she wrote Monday.

Email defending herself

As part of the affidavits from investigators, Ghamari gave a "partial" response to questions, denying the complaints against her in a Sept 6, 2019 email alleging the client owed her money from previous work.

When one investigator asked why transactions with this client involved so much cash, Ghamari explained that was how "he has always operated."

"When I met him he told me he prefers cash, which is why I would give the option of money order or cash for payment of invoices," she wrote.

Ghamari also said in her explanations that she repeatedly told the client her status as his lawyer was limited, and that she had returned his documents to him and ended their relationship by the end of March 2017 because she was getting involved in politics.

Ghamari, right, flanks Ontario Premier Doug Ford as he answers questions from reporters last year. Ghamari told law society investigators she had concerns about how the investigation could affect her political career. (Cole Burston/Canadian Press)

She also wrote that she eventually cut off communication because she'd heard he'd had ties in the past to a group designated by the federal government as a terrorist organization — an allegation not confirmed anywhere in the tribunal's ruling.

That rumour left her feeling uncomfortable, Ghamari wrote, and since she worried someone might also link her to the organization she decided to "cut all communications."

Much more information sought

According to the affidavits, however, investigators sought actual documentation over the course of 18 months — including accounting ledgers, receipts, cell phone records and other communications.

The first investigator, Rod Thibodeau, made four such efforts in 2019, each with new deadlines, until he got a phone call from Ghamari in early September.

In that call, Ghamari said she was "concerned about protecting her privacy" as she was now a politician and wanted clarity as to whether her response would be "provided to the complainant or made public," Thibodeau wrote in his report.

After that phone call, Ghamari provided a partial written response promising missing documents she said were in storage.

The file was then passed to a new investigator, Jill Cross, who once again pushed four deadlines forward over the course of 2020 to get documentation — in particular, authorization for cellphone records.

A December conclusion

In her affidavit, Cross said she called Ghamari's business in May 2020 — only to be told by the voice on the other end that she'd reached the wrong number.

About one minute later, Ghamari called back, according to Cross, and said the woman who previously picked up was her sister and that she'd been "pranking" her.

Ghamari then said she believed she'd responded completely to the complaint, a claim that was "bogus," Cross stated in the affidavit.

Cross finally threw in the towel in December 2020, stating that she could not complete the investigation since Ghamari had failed to "provide the outstanding material."

Ghamari did testify at the March 30 hearing, where she apologized for the delay in providing documentation, citing personal problems.

But she also said that at the time, she felt the tribunal's request for six months of phone records crossed a line.

Shortly before the hearing got underway, Ghamari said, she offered the law society a "redacted" version of the call records as the six-month period contained "highly politically sensitive information" that had nothing to do with the law society.

The suggestion was refused, Ghamari told CBC.

History of suspensions

Ghamari received her law licence in 2013 but had eight "administrative" suspensions between June 2017 and July 2019 for issues like not paying her annual fee or filing her annual report. She remained on administrative suspension until last week's hearing.

The current suspension is more serious, claiming Ghamari "engaged in professional misconduct and/or conduct unbecoming a licensee," by not complying with the request from investigators.

It is not a ruling on the original complaint filed by the restaurant owner.

If Ghamari does not comply with the order to assist investigators after 30 days, she will be fined another $2,000, with charged interest on the fines after that.

She also has a year to pay $8,000 in administrative costs to the law society.