Candidates square off at Gloucester-Southgate debate

Gloucester-Southgate incumbent Diane Deans will be defending her record Wednesday night at a debate hosted by the Hunt Club Park Community Association.

Deans was first elected in 1994 in the pre-amalgamation City of Ottawa and has been returned to council for six consecutive terms.

This time, she's facing four challengers who will be trying to make the case for change.

Deans is squaring off against Alek Golijanin, who has worked in the field of international development; Perry Sabourin, who has a background in social work; Sam Soucy, who has background working on Parliament Hill; and Robert Swaita, who owns a restaurant in the area.

Gun violence, traffic issues

Gloucester-Southgate and neighbouring Alta Vista ward have been trying to deal with gun violence in and around Walkley Road.

Gloucester-Southgate also includes South Keys and the airport, and — as with many wards — candidates are pointing to roads and traffic as big priorities.

The debate, which is being held at Robert Bateman Public School, is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The CBC's Matthew Kupfer is there. You can follow his tweets below.