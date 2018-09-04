Skip to Main Content
ELECTION 2018

5 candidates vying for Gloucester-South Nepean

Incumbent Michael Qaqish taking on a former media personality for the second election in a row

CBC News ·
Gloucester-South Nepean has a population of 51,088 people living in 18,723 homes.

Four candidates are hoping to oust Michael Qaqish from the councillor's chair in Gloucester-Southgate.​

Michael Qaqish was first elected to office in the 2014 municipal election with 39 per cent of the vote. Back then, he took on media personality Susan Sherring.

This time he's taking on another well-known figure, former longtime TV anchor Carol Anne Meehan.

The three other candidates looking to oust Qaqish are:

Candidates who did not provide a website when they registered do not have links to their campaigns.

Gloucester-South Nepean includes suburban neighbourhoods such as Riverside South and Findlay Creek on the east side of the Rideau River, and Chapman Mills and Hearts Desire on the other side of the Vimy Memorial Bridge. This southern area is growing, and the road conditions and traffic tie-ups to and from it are a daily concern.

Want to know more about the candidates?

So did we. 

CBC Ottawa created a questionnaire and sent it to each of the registered candidates to fill out.

You can read the responses below. Some candidates did not respond to the questionnaire.

Questionnaires are posted as they were submitted.

