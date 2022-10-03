6 young people charged after assault near Gloucester High School

Ottawa police say six youths are facing charges including robbery and intimidation after an assault Sept. 8 near Gloucester High School.

Police announced the charges in a news release Monday, saying the "multiple hate-motivated offences" at play also include conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The investigation involved its robbery unit, youth-focused officers and the school board, it said.

That same week, a petition sprung up in response to a video which first appeared on social media showing a Gloucester High School student being pushed to the ground and kicked by a number of teens.

The petition said the attack happened near the high school on Ogilvie Road and was "believed to be spurred from hatred and for racist reasons."

CBC has asked investigators for more information on whether the charges are related to the video, and has sought details about the charges that are considered hate-motivated.