Ottawa·Election 2021

Glengarry–Prescott–Russell's MP one of few Liberals in eastern Ontario

Voters in Glengarry-Prescott-Russell have often flopped back and forth between their Liberal and Conservative candidates. Liberal MP Francis Drouin has held onto the riding since 2015.

Francis Drouin won with 47 per cent of vote in 2019

Joseph Tunney · CBC News ·

 

But since Liberal MP Francis Drouin took the seat in 2015, unseating a three-term Conservative, he's managed to hold onto the riding.

In 2019, Drouin managed to walk away with more than 47 per cent of the vote, or 7,633 more ballots than the former member of Parliament, Pierre Lemieux, who was trying to win his seat back. 

Before entering federal politics, Drouin previously worked in government relations for both the Ontario premier's office and the private sector. He's one of three Liberal MPs in eastern Ontario. 

For 2021, Drouin is set to face:

Glengarry-Prescott-Russell runs from rural east Ottawa to the Quebec border and is a mostly francophone riding. 

Glengarry–Prescott–Russell in 2019

