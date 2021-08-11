Glengarry–Prescott–Russell's MP one of few Liberals in eastern Ontario





Voters in Glengarry-Prescott-Russell have often flopped back and forth between their Liberal and Conservative candidates.

But since Liberal MP Francis Drouin took the seat in 2015, unseating a three-term Conservative, he's managed to hold onto the riding.

In 2019, Drouin managed to walk away with more than 47 per cent of the vote, or 7,633 more ballots than the former member of Parliament, Pierre Lemieux, who was trying to win his seat back.

Before entering federal politics, Drouin previously worked in government relations for both the Ontario premier's office and the private sector. He's one of three Liberal MPs in eastern Ontario.

For 2021, Drouin is set to face:

Brennan Austring, an aerospace worker and hockey coach running for the People's Party,

the Free Party's Marc Bisaillon,

The Joker is listed as an official independent candidate (not kidding),

the Greens' Daniel Lapierre, a scientist and farmer,

Konstantine Malakos , who ran for the NDP in 2019,

, who ran for the NDP in 2019, and businesswoman Susan McArthur of the Conservatives.

Glengarry-Prescott-Russell runs from rural east Ottawa to the Quebec border and is a mostly francophone riding.

Glengarry–Prescott–Russell in 2019