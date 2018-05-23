Liberal Francis Drouin holds onto Glengarry–Prescott–Russell

Voters in Glengarry–Prescott–Russell have chosen to send Liberal Francis Drouin back to Parliament.

As of 12:30 a.m. Tuesday with 94.1 of votes counted, Drouin won with 47.1 per cent of the vote or 28,859 votes over Conservative candidate Pierre Lemieux, ​​who recieved 22,519 votes or 36.2 per cent of the vote.​​

Drouin first won the riding in 2015.

Lemieux, who lost the seats in 2015, was attempting to put it back into the party's fold.

Lemieux won Glengarry–Prescott–Russell, which runs from rural east Ottawa to the Quebec border and is majority francophone, three times before losing to Drouin by more than 10,000 votes in 2015.

Rounding out the field in this mostly francophone riding are Jean-Jacques Desgranges of the People's Party; Darcy Donnelly of the Libertarian Party of Canada; Independent Daniel Fey; Marc-Antoine Gagnier of the Rhinocerous Party; and NDP candidate Konstantine Malakos, who worked toward marriage equality in New York state before moving to the riding and raising poultry with his husband.

Marthe Lépine was dropped by the Green Party because of comments she made concerning abortion. Because that happened after the deadline, Lépine's name still appeared on the ballot as a Green candidate, but if elected she would not have represented the party.

Glengarry–Prescott–Russell in 2015