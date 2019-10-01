Former MP trying to win back Glengarry–Prescott–Russell

Conservative candidate Pierre Lemieux is doing what few MPs who lost their seats in 2015 are doing — he's trying to win it back.

Lemieux won Glengarry–Prescott–Russell, which runs from rural east Ottawa to the Quebec border, three times before losing to Liberal Francis Drouin by more than 10,000 votes in 2015. Drouin had previously worked in government relations for both the Ontario premier's office and the private sector.

Lemieux, who finished in the middle of the pack in the most recent Conservative leadership race, is the only local MP trying to regain a lost seat.

Rounding out the field in this mostly francophone riding are Jean-Jacques Desgranges of the People's Party; Darcy Donnelly of the Libertarian Party of Canada; Independent Daniel Fey; Marc-Antoine Gagnier of the Rhinocerous Party; Marthe Lépine of the Greens and NDP candidate Konstantine Malakos, who worked toward marriage equality in New York state before moving to the riding and raising poultry with his husband.

