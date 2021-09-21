Francis Drouin re-elected in Glengarry–Prescott–Russell

Francis Drouin has been re-elected in Glengarry-Prescott-Russell.

CBC projects the Liberal, who has held the seat since 2015, fended off Susan McArthur of the Conservatives to keep his rural riding red.

Behind Drouin and McArthur were the NDP's Konstantine Malakos, the Green's Daniel Lapierre, Brennan Austring of the People's Party and the Free Party's Marc Bisaillon.

Someone listed under the name The Joker was also running as an Independent, but it appears the last laugh was on them.

Glengarry-Prescott-Russell runs from rural east Ottawa to the Quebec border and is a mostly francophone riding.

It has a population of 109,975 as of 2016 and covers more than 3,000 square kilometres. It contains communities like Hawkesbury, the Nation, part of Ottawa, Clarence-Rockland, as well as Alfred and Plantagenet.