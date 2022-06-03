PC Stéphane Sarrazin wins Glengarry-Prescott-Russell
CBC News is projecting Progressive Conservative Stéphane Sarrazin to be the winner in Glengarry-Prescott-Russell.
There were 6 candidates running in this race
There were six candidates in the race including incumbent Amanda Simard, who won in 2018 while representing the Progressive Conservatives, but left the party to become an independent before joining the Liberal Party.