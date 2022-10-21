Alexandria hospital ER again closing Friday, Saturday night

The Glengarry Memorial Hospital is again closing its emergency room from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights citing "unplanned" staffing shortages.

The hospital in North Glengarry, Ont.'s community of Alexandria has had at least one emergency room closure in July, August, September and again last weekend.

Health-care staffing challenges have been more widespread as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on and cold and flu season begins, sending patients to hospitals and keeping sick health-care workers away.

The hospital said in a news release last weekend that the closest 24/7 emergency rooms are about 40 kilometres away in Hawkesbury, Ont., or Cornwall, Ont.

Paramedics will take patients to the nearest available ER, it said.