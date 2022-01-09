Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Bank Street highrise evacuated after carbon monoxide leak

Firefighters were called to the highrise near Lansdowne Park after a resident called 911 to say their carbon monoxide alarm was going off, Ottawa Fire Services said in a Saturday night news release.

No injuries reported, officials say

A highrise near Lansdowne Park had to be evacuated Saturday due to a carbon monoxide leak, fire officials say. No injuries have been reported. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Residents of a Glebe apartment building had to be evacuated Saturday because of a carbon monoxide leak, Ottawa fire officials say.

Firefighters were called to the Bank Street highrise near Lansdowne Park after a resident called 911 to report that their carbon monoxide alarm was going off, Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said in an evening news release.

Once they arrived, they found elevated levels of the odourless, deadly gas in the building's lobby. The levels were even higher on the caller's floor, the fire department said.

Residents were given shelter in OC Transpo buses, as well as in one of the lobbies at nearby TD Place.

As of 9:45 p.m. Saturday, OFS crews were working with Enbridge Gas to determine the cause of the leak.

No injuries have been reported.

 

