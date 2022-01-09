Bank Street highrise evacuated after carbon monoxide leak

Residents of a Glebe apartment building had to be evacuated Saturday because of a carbon monoxide leak, Ottawa fire officials say.

Firefighters were called to the Bank Street highrise near Lansdowne Park after a resident called 911 to report that their carbon monoxide alarm was going off, Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said in an evening news release.

Once they arrived, they found elevated levels of the odourless, deadly gas in the building's lobby. The levels were even higher on the caller's floor, the fire department said.

Residents were given shelter in OC Transpo buses, as well as in one of the lobbies at nearby TD Place.

As of 9:45 p.m. Saturday, OFS crews were working with Enbridge Gas to determine the cause of the leak.

No injuries have been reported.