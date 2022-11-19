Ottawa firefighters had to rescue several people from their balconies Saturday after a fire tore through a Gladstone Avenue highrise.

Shortly before 2 p.m., multiple 911 calls started coming in about a fire on the Little Italy tower's sixth floor, Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said in a media release.

Once crews arrived, they found heavy smoke on floors four through six.

Firefighters began doing door-to-door searches for people who were still inside, OFS said. They also used ladders to get people off their balconies and away from the smoke-filled hallways.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire on Gladstone AV between Rochester St & Preston ST. Fire was in a top floor apartment and is under control. 3 residents in care of <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaParamedic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaParamedic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OttFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttFire</a> Investigator has been dispatched. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/QwBFITO6Kg">pic.twitter.com/QwBFITO6Kg</a> —@OFSFirePhoto

The fire was declared under control just before 2:30 p.m., OFS said.

<a href="https://twitter.com/OttFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttFire</a> Firefighters rescued this little Shih Tzu from an apartment on the 6th floor. The pup is okay & got to hang out with the District Chief in the command vehicle. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttNews</a> <a href="https://t.co/JMAXgCm71V">pic.twitter.com/JMAXgCm71V</a> —@OttFire

Several people were treated by paramedics, OFS said. At least two were taken to hospital in stable condition, the Ottawa Paramedic Service told Radio-Canada.

About 40 residents will be displaced. A fire investigator was on scene Saturday afternoon looking into the fire's cause and origin.