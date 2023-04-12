These Ottawans say their hydro is often last to be restored and want to know why

Some residents of Ottawa's Glabar Park neighbourhood say they are often the last in Ottawa to regain power after a storm — and want to know why.

Anna Torgerson lives on Benjamin Avenue, a short residential street near the Queensway exit ramp at Woodroffe Avenue west of the core.

She said during the derecho last spring, her street lost power for seven days — longer than many neighbouring areas in the city. After last week's ice storm, she said she lost power for three days.

"There's definitely a lot of anger in the neighborhood because it seems like it's continuously this neighbourhood," Torgerson said. "I wasn't surprised when it was three days. We expected the worst after seven days last time."

Alyson Fraser lives nearby and said she was cooking dinner when the power went out.

For the next few days, she said her family relied on their propane barbecue to prepare meals as they watched power return to other parts of the city.

"It seems like we're always at the end of that list," Fraser said. "It is frustrating when it's kind of the second or third time that's happened within 12 months."

Anna Torgerson says she's disappointed that her neighbourhood is once again among the last few to get its power back after last week's ice storm. (CBC)

Fraser added that during last spring's derecho storm, her family lost power for nearly 10 days.

"It's inconsistent in terms of which streets in this neighbourhood lose [power] and don't," she said.

Stacey Fabiano also lives in the neighbourhood and said she was prepared for an extended outage when the ice storm hit the city.

"We've gone and bought generators preparing for this because it's not the first time," she said.

Fabiano said she was unhappy to find out that once again, her neighbourhood was among the last few to get power back. She said she did not catch sight of any hydro workers in her area until Saturday — three days after the storm.

"I understand they called an extra crew, but to not even see anybody in sight for a few days was kind of mind-boggling," Fabiano said. "It's not like we're a remote area."

Priority placed on 'safety hazards'

In an email, Hydro Ottawa said during large outage events, crews must first investigate the extent of the damage and evaluate resources before they can begin restoring power.

"Priority is placed on repairs that pose serious safety hazards first, and restore power to critical infrastructure such as emergency services, hospitals, water and sewage treatment plants, schools and larger neighbourhoods of customers," the statement reads.

Hydro Ottawa restored power to some residents in Glabar Park several days after last week's ice storm. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

Hydro Ottawa further explained that restoration of power after last week's ice storm happened in three waves.

The first wave, it said, focused on restoring power to most customers in 20 large clusters that represented about two-thirds of customers.

Hydro Ottawa said it had restored power to those customers by the end of the day Saturday. As of 5 p.m. Saturday, roughly 900 Hydro Ottawa customers were without power.

In the second wave, crews restored power to "any and all outages in excess of 10 customers," Hydro Ottawa said.

Third wave restoration efforts began Sunday, Hydro Ottawa added. Those efforts are focused on residual outage cleanup and transition to individual outages, including those with damage to their personal electrical equipment.

It didn't list any outages as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Torgerson, Fraser and Fabiano all told CBC News they would like to know what Hydro Ottawa is doing to prevent their neighbourhood from being among the last to receive help during future weather events.

"They can just switch it around, then we don't always need to be last," Fabiano said.