Ottawa Tourism urging residents to put out the welcome mat this summer

Ottawa's beleaguered tourism industry is hoping that with more and more Canadians getting vaccinated against COVID-19, some of them might want to come visit the National Capital Region later this year.

"We are cautiously optimistic," said Ottawa Tourism spokesperson Jantine Van Kregten.

Van Kregten said after several false starts, the industry is eager to welcome back visitors once travel restrictions are finally relaxed, and is urging residents to extend that invitation to their friends and relatives once it's safe to do so.

When restrictions lift, we all have a role to play in helping the tourism industry rebound. - Jantine Van Kregten, Ottawa Tourism

"We all want to travel. I want to go and see friends and relatives elsewhere. Do that, but also invite other friends and relatives here, and you'll play a role in helping your neighbours," she said.

Van Kregten said the local tourism industry employed 43,000 people in 2019, and while many of those jobs have lain dormant during the pandemic, they'll return if the visitors do.

"When restrictions lift, we all have a role to play in helping the tourism industry rebound," she said. "We need help to weather this storm."

The Peace Tower is reflected in the glass of Ottawa's Shaw Centre. With no major meetings scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convention centre could sit empty for many more months. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Recovery could take years

With no international flights arriving at Ottawa's airport anytime soon, Outaouais Tourism president Julie Kinnear said her team is focusing on convincing visitors from Montreal and Toronto to choose this region for their summer or fall getaway, as long as restrictions allow.

"The competition is fierce. We're all trying to get that local tourist to come," Kinnear said.

But Steven Ball, president of the Ottawa Gatineau Hotel Association, warns that unless the region's attractions reopen fully, there's little chance of that happening.

"People don't travel to stay in accommodation, they travel to experience a destination," Ball said.

Before anyone books a trip to the National Capital Region, they'll want to be assured the restaurants, museums, festivals and shops are open for business, he said.

Full tourism recovery in Ottawa likely to take years, not months CBC News Ottawa 0:53 Jantine Van Kregten, spokesperson for Ottawa Tourism, says regional travel may pick up this summer but other big events and conferences still aren’t taking place and likely won’t bring tourism back to pre-pandemic levels for years. 0:53

Ball pointed out that the summer tourists who come to see the Parliament Buildings and stroll through the National Gallery are only a drop in Ottawa's tourism bucket. Traditionally, the hotel sector makes its money in the fall, when the capital is flooded with delegates here for conventions or multi-day government meetings.

Not only are there no such gatherings on the books for this fall, Ball said analysts have warned him not to expect any meaningful revenue from those sources until 2023 at the earliest, and perhaps not until 2025.