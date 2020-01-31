Man charged in fire at Gatineau homeless shelter

A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fire in mid-January at Gîte Ami, a homeless shelter in Gatineau, Que.

Charged with arson and breach of probation, the man was released with conditions and a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Gîte Ami has suffered three fires in the past month, but the man is only charged in connection with an incident on Jan. 18.

The first fire, which occurred on New Year's Eve, displaced the shelter's residents and is still under investigation by Gatineau police.

There was another minor fire at the shelter Friday morning, but Gatineau police said it was unrelated to the previous two incidents.