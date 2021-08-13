Girl survives 10-metre jump off balcony to evade intruder

Zeinab Mohamed will never forget the terror as she helplessly watched a stranger barge into her third-floor apartment in late June and lock her 12-year-old daughter Sumaya inside with him.

Mohamed, who uses a wheelchair, was in the hallway and unable to intervene.

"So many things came to my mind. I wasn't sure if my daughter was alive," Mohamed recalled as tears streamed down her face.

"What is he going to do to her?"

Mohamed rushed to her sister's apartment just one floor below to call police. At the same time, the man blocked her front door from the inside, screaming at her daughter that everyone in the building, including Mohamed, was dead.

Sumaya told her mother she hid in the bathroom but soon realized none of the doors in the apartment had locks. In a moment of panic, she ran past the man to the balcony, prayed, then jumped about 10 metres down.

Sumaya survived. She shattered bones in her ankle, leg and back, and nearly two months later she wears a back brace and has pins in her legs, holding the bones together.

Doctors estimate it will take at least a year before the teen fully recovers.

Sumaya, seen here in hospital, is expected to make a full recovery. (Submitted by Samsam Ahmed)

Mohamed says the man followed Sumaya and jumped, too. He was arrested later that day.

David White of Ottawa has since been charged with assault, break and enter, unlawful confinement and resisting arrest.

After speaking with neighbours, Mohamed now believes White could have been another tenant's boyfriend.

Family has not returned home

Mohamed says the trauma of that day brings up painful memories almost daily and since that day, the family has stayed in various hotels because they don't feel safe returning home.

They're currently working with Ottawa Community Housing (OCH) to receive approval for emergency safety priority, which would give them a rent supplement for a private home.

"When someone comes into your own home ... and terrorizes you in your own home, regardless of what has caused them to do that, it is the most terrifying thing and you lose all (sense of) safety," said Mohamed's sister, Samsam Ahmed.

"For this to happen was most devastating to her and, of course, to all of us."

The fear felt by Mohamed and her daughter has been shared by many community housing residents. Each year, OCH says it receives an average of 30,000 safety calls for its 15,000 units.

For years, Mohamed says she has witnessed acts of violence, drug deals and break-ins, while trying to make improvements to her building — where there's no air conditioning and elevator lights don't work — by developing a homework program for children, planting flowers, and fighting for improved accessibility.

Zeinab Mohamed wants to know who will be accountable for what happened to her daughter. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Tenant security 'has lapsed'

Affordable housing advocates say efforts by the city and OCH to improve tenant security have not been prioritized nearly enough.

"Something has to be done," said Hector Addison, a community partner with Alliance to End Homelessness Ottawa.

Addison said community housing has "non-existent" management, and that is why "security has lapsed."

"The solution is that we need to provide more security, not less, in areas where we have low-income neighbourhoods where crime is prevailing and people are losing their lives," he said.

"The security and the safety of our tenants is top of mind. It's always our priority," said Stéphane Giguère, the CEO of Ottawa Community Housing.

OCH employs community safety officers and partners with Ottawa police for more serious safety concerns, focusing on certain priority areas.

Giguère said they rely on tenants to report issues, while the organization is currently investigating whether to install more security cameras in certain areas and add static or mobile patrols to improve safety.

There is no set timeline for those changes.

"It's capital investments for community housing. Each and every year we add to the portfolio, so for us it's a commitment," said Giguère.

Ottawa Community Housing CEO Stéphane Giguère says the safety of residents is 'top of mind' and work to improve security is 'ongoing'. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

'It's not enough'

Coun. Mathieu Fleury, who also sits on the OCH board, pointed to gaps in social support in the city as the overarching cause of violence and crime.

Ottawa has a population of about one million and that will lead to urban crime that requires more proactive and modernized solutions, Fleury said.

"What are we doing in our parks? What are we doing in our community centres? What are we doing for youth programming?" asked Fleury.

"It's not enough and we're seeing it with the number of incidents that are happening city-wide."

Fleury said the city should make mental health supports, social programming and education more accessible to residents, which could help tackle the more systemic inequities in Ottawa.

CBC asked police for statistics on crime at Ottawa's community housing units, but the force said that information would only be available through an access-to-information request.

Still scared to return home, Mohamed wonders who will take responsibility for what happened to her family. She says residents can't afford to wait for change much longer.

"I am so upset. I am so tired," she said.