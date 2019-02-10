Skip to Main Content
Girl, 8, struck by vehicle while sledding

An eight-year-old girl suffered broken bones Sunday when she was hit by a vehicle while sledding near her home in Val-des-Monts, Que.

Motorist not at fault in Sunday collision, Quebec police say

The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say the injuries the girl suffered in Sunday's crash were not life-threatening. (Radio-Canada)

Police said the girl was riding a crazy carpet — a thin sheet of plastic used for gliding down hills — at around 1 p.m. when she ended up on a local road and was struck.

She suffered several fractures and was taken to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario for treatment, according to the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Police also said the motorist was not at fault.

Val-des-Monts, Que., is roughly 60 kilometres north of Ottawa.

