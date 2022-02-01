Girl, 10, struck and killed outside Kingston, Ont., elementary school

A 10-year-old girl has succumbed to her injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck driver while crossing the street in front of an elementary school in Kingston, Ont., police say.

Officers were called to Lancaster Drive in the city's west end at 3:40 p.m. Monday, Kingston Police said in a news release.

The girl was crossing the street in front of Mother Teresa Catholic Elementary School when she was struck, police said.

She was rushed to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police continue to investigate and say the driver of the pickup truck is co-operating.

The girl's name is not being released at the request of her family.