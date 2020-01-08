Downtown Ottawa shooting leaves many injuries, police say
Ottawa police say many people have been injured in a shooting on Gilmour Street, about a kilometre south of Parliament Hill.
Shooting on Wednesday happened on Gilmour Street near Bank Street in Centretown
Ottawa police say many people have been injured in a downtown shooting on Gilmour Street.
They first tweeted about officers responding in the area of Bank and Kent streets at about 7:35 a.m. ET.
The area is about a kilometre south of Parliament Hill.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
More to come