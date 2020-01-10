Teen arrested for fatal shooting at Gilmour Street Airbnb

A 15-year-old boy is expected to be charged with murder and attempted murder for January's shooting at a central Ottawa Airbnb.

Manyok Akol, 18, was gunned down as he slept on Gilmour Street Jan. 8. Two other adults were also shot, while a different 15-year-old boy was taken to CHEO.

The unnamed boy was arrested by Ottawa police Thursday afternoon and is expected to appear in court today to be charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Earlier this week, police released a photo of a handgun with a silencer that was believed to have been used in Akol's death.