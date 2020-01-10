Skip to Main Content
Teen arrested for fatal shooting at Gilmour Street Airbnb
Ottawa

Teen arrested for fatal shooting at Gilmour Street Airbnb

Ottawa police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with January's shooting. He's expected to be charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Manyok Akol, 18, was gunned down Jan. 8

Kimberley Molina · CBC News ·
Police inspect the scene of a shooting in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

A 15-year-old boy is expected to be charged with murder and attempted murder for January's shooting at a central Ottawa Airbnb.

Manyok Akol, 18, was gunned down as he slept on Gilmour Street Jan. 8. Two other adults were also shot, while a different 15-year-old boy was taken to CHEO.

The unnamed boy was arrested by Ottawa police Thursday afternoon and is expected to appear in court today to be charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Earlier this week, police released a photo of a handgun with a silencer that was believed to have been used in Akol's death.

Manyok Akol, a rapper and football player, was shot in his sleep at a Gilmour Street Airbnb. (Courtesy Bell Warriors Football Club)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now