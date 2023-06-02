Construction company Brigil and its owner fined $25,000 for unauthorized election spending

Gatineau-based construction company Brigil and its owner Gilles Desjardins have been fined a total of $25,000 for breaking Quebec's electoral law.

Earlier this year, a Quebec court sided with the Chief Electoral Officer of Quebec and found Desjardins and his company guilty for making an unauthorized election expense during the 2017 municipal election in Gatineau.

During sentencing Friday, Desjardins was fined $5,000 and his company Brigil ordered to pay $20,000 plus fees.

Given the case was appealed last January, the company said it would not provide further comment.

The provincial law states a person can't make such an expense without being "an authorized party or independent candidate, [their] deputy or an advertising agency authorized in writing for that purpose by the official agent."

The court found Desjardins guilty of declaring part of the cost of a $60,000 study, which looked into the economic impacts of a heritage citation in Gatineau's Quartier-du-Musée neighbourhood, as an election expense.

Desjardins's project, Place des Peuples, intended to see two highrise buildings erected in front of the Canadian Museum of History. (Brigil)

The developer's plan was to build two towers — one 35 storeys and other 55 storeys — in the area, specifically in front of the Canadian Museum of History, as part of a project known as Place des Peuples. The project was to include condominiums, a hotel, commercial spaces and a public square.

The report argued a heritage citation would have negative effects on the city's economy and was presented at a news conference during the municipal election campaign.

Desjardins had previously pleaded not guilty.