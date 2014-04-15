Former lovers found guilty for 2nd time in Jagtar Gill killing

Bhupinderpal Gill and Gurpreet Ronald have once again been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2014 killing of Gill's wife, Jagtar Gill.

The verdicts come after the second trial for the pair of former lovers, who had already been found guilty five years ago in the brutal slaying but had their convictions overturned on appeal.

Gill, a 43-year-old mother of three, was found stabbed and bludgeoned to death on Jan. 29, 2014 — her 17th wedding anniversary — inside her home in Ottawa's Barrhaven suburb, where she was recovering from hernia surgery.

Guilty verdict in 1st trial

In 2016, a jury found Gill and Ronald guilty of first-degree murder, believing they had conspired to plan the killing.

Over that nine-week trial, the Crown argued that the two OC Transpo drivers "were in love and dreamed of being together" when they plotted and carried it out.

They both received automatic life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Jagtar Gill, 43, was found dead in her Barrhaven home on Jan. 29, 2014. (Gill family)

New trial ordered after judge's error

In 2019, Ontario's Court of Appeal set aside their convictions and granted the pair a new trial.

The appeal court ruled the original trial judge gave incorrect instructions to the jury, only allowing them to find the pair guilty or not guilty of first-degree murder.

By failing to instruct jurors that they could find Ronald guilty of second-degree murder — and thereby conclude that she acted alone without premeditation — the judge erred in law, the court ruled.

