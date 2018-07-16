Ghost ride honours cyclist struck during charity bikeathon

Family, friends and supporters gathered together Saturday to remember Jeff Vervaeke, a cyclist who was struck and killed by a vehicle during a charity ride near Kingston, Ont.

The 42-year-old was one of a handful of cyclists taking part in the 1,200-kilometre journey around Lake Ontario and then struck on May 27 by a car on Bath Road, west of Kingston.

Six people were injured that day and Vervaeke of Waterdown, Ont. died.

The group was raising funds for pancreatic cancer.

"It's something none of us can make any sense of because it didn't need to happen," said Vicki Trottier, who organized the ghost ride on Saturday morning.

Trottier rode alongside Vervaeke during last year's "7 days in May" charity event.

'Loved to ride his bike'

The group of 75 people met at a local community centre in Amherstview, Ont. and rode to Bath Road where the incident happened.

"He was just a nice guy, just a regular, every day kind of guy, loved to ride his bike," Trottier said.

"The ride was a fundraising ride and he really believed in the cause... It was important to him and he was just out trying to do nice things for people."

A ghost bike memorial was placed near Bath Road where Jeff Vervaeke was struck by a vehicle on May 27, 2018. (Submitted by Vicki Trottier)

During the memorial ride, the group chained a ghost bike — painted white — around a poll, in honour of his life and a caution to other drivers to drive safely.

The ghost bike, covered in flowers, will be permanently parked by Lake Ontario on Bath Road, close to where the tragedy happened.

Charges laid

On May 30, Ontario Provincial Police said they had charged a 51-year-old man with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

He was scheduled to appear in court in Napanee, Ont., that afternoon for a bail hearing.