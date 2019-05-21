Skip to Main Content
Ghost bike up at City Hall after last week's fatal hit and run
Ottawa

Ghost bike up at City Hall after last week's fatal hit and run

A ghost bike has been installed at Ottawa City Hall, not far from where a cyclist was struck in a hit-and-run late last week. The victim died in hospital later that day, and no arrest has been made.

Ottawa police still seeking suspect who abandoned minivan not far from crash site Thursday

CBC News ·
Ghost bikes are often put up at the scenes of fatal crashes involving cyclists. (David Richard/CBC)

A ghost bike has been installed at Ottawa City Hall, not far from where a cyclist was struck in a hit-and-run late last week.

The crash happened at about 7:20 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Laurier Avenue W., not far from where traffic from the Queen Elizabeth Driveway merges onto Laurier.

The victim — a man who has not been identified — was critically injured and died in hospital later that day.

Ottawa police issued a photograph and description of a suspect later Thursday, but no arrests have been made.

City councillors Catherine McKenney and Jeff Leiper posted on social media about the ghost bike Monday night, calling for changes to better protect cyclists.

The crash involved a black minivan, which was found abandoned on the nearby Mackenzie King Bridge. The driver had left the vehicle and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a skinny man with long black hair standing five feet 10 inches tall, according to police.

He was seen on a surveillance camera at the Rideau Centre, not far from where the van was abandoned, wearing a light-coloured jacket over a hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers with two stripes on the side. He was also carrying a blue backpack.

The bike was installed in Marion Dewar Plaza at City Hall, across the street from the site of Thursday's crash. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the crash or taken photos or video to get in touch with the collision investigation unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories