2 Ottawa men plead guilty to manslaughter in 2020 stabbing

Two Ottawa men who held down and stabbed a former teen soldier with a drywall knife outside a downtown supervised consumption site in March 2020 have now pleaded guilty to their crimes.

Tyler Richard pleaded guilty to manslaughter last Friday, just days before his month-long second-degree murder trial was scheduled to begin this week.

With credit for time served, Richard was sentenced by a judge to 10 years in custody from the day of his plea.

Richard did the stabbing himself. The man who initially clashed with the victim and held him down, Isaiah Picody-Naveau, earlier pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to probation after serving 428 days in custody.

Argument preceded attack

On the afternoon of March 19, 2020, Richard and Picody-Naveau took a bus downtown, according to an agreed statement of facts read in court Friday by Crown prosecutor Fara Rupert.

They eventually ended up on foot outside of the Shepherds of Good Hope shelter on Murray Street, where Picody-Naveau encountered the victim, Gholam Alisalehie.

The two men spoke, and Alisalehie turned to walk away before he was summoned back by Picody-Naveau, Rupert told court. They spoke again, and then Picody-Naveau shoved the victim.

Alisalehie, who was 58 years old — and who Rupert described as appearing "unsteady and frail" on surveillance video that captured the attack — struck his aggressor.

Richard, seeing the commotion between the two men, pulled a drywall knife from his sleeve and began repeatedly stabbing Alisalehie in the back.

When holding the knife with one hand wasn't good enough, Richard was seen on video re-gripping the weapon with both hands before continuing the attack.

He stabbed Alisalehie four times as Picody-Naveau held the victim down.

Victim was kicked as he lay bleeding

"While the attack was brief, it was also brutal," Rupert told court.

"Once the victim fell to the ground from the injuries that had been inflicted on him during this joint attack, Richard walked up to the victim while he was on the ground and kicked him."

Richard and Picody-Naveau then fled the scene. Alisalehie was taken to hospital, where he lost vital signs but later was revived and placed on a ventilator. He died in hospital two days later.

Police recovered the drywall knife used in the attack and the distinctive clothing Richard was wearing at the time — multi-coloured sneakers and a camouflage jacket — near the crime scene and at Richard's home. DNA belonging to both Richard and the victim was found on the drywall knife.

Victim fought in Iran-Iraq War

Alisalehie, a refugee from Turkey, had struggled with an opioid addiction and PTSD after fighting as a teenage soldier in the Iran-Iraq War.

In a victim impact statement to the court, his sister said the "wounds and scars" on her heart are permanent. His family abroad wanted him to come home to them, she said, but instead her life is filled with misery and the only thing that gets her through is a hope for justice.

Richard was represented by lawyers Leo Russomanno and Paolo Giancaterino.

"Tyler was only looking to protect his friend who was involved in a fight," Russomanno said in a statement.

"He acted to defend him but realizes that his actions weren't reasonable. This was an unintentional killing and he feels nothing but remorse for the victim and his family."