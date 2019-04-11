Beat won't go on for African drumming group

After 25 years of keeping the beat alive in Ottawa, the Baobab Community is preparing to bang its last drum.

"It's been an amazing journey, but not one that I particularly planned," said Kathy Armstrong, the West African drumming group's founder.

Armstrong trained as a classical percussionist, but found herself unexpectedly moved when she took a Ghanaian drumming class.

"We were playing these cyclical rhythms that just kind of impacted me in a way that I had never felt music before," she told Deborah MacAskill of CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

Her fascination with the music took her to the village of Dagbamete in Ghana to learn more about the drumming style. She returned to Ottawa with her music teacher and founded the Baobab Community.

Kathy Armstrong says the decision to disband was a personal one, but she plans to continue drumming. (Deborah MacAskill/CBC)

A personal decision

After a quarter-century introducing people to the unique drumming style, Armstrong said she felt the group has accomplished what it set out to do.

Its farewell season will include a special ceremony called "Sankofa," which is based on a proverb about looking back even while moving on.

The group's demise is bittersweet for Dalton Holloway, a member of the group for more than 15 years.

"I kind of grieve the young kids who don't get to have that experience," he said.

The group's final season kicks off Saturday at Saint Brigid's Centre for the Arts.