Music teacher charged for alleged sex abuse with students dating back years

An Ottawa music teacher is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting children dating back to the year 2000.

Police announced Friday that they have charged 56-year-old Gerard Loehr with five counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual interference after an investigation that began in May.

The charges involve five children who were students of his, police said.

Loehr was a middle school music teacher in west Ottawa between 2000 and 2003, police said.

He also taught private lessons in his home.

Investigators believe there may be more cases to investigate, and police are asking anyone with information to call them at 613-236-1222, extension 5760, or provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.