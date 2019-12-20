More sexual assault charges laid against Ottawa music teacher

An Ottawa music teacher faces a dozen more charges involving six additional victims since he was first accused of child abuse earlier this year.

In August police charged Gerard Loehr, 57,with five counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual interference involving five children who were his students, Ottawa police said.

The alleged assaults occurred between 2000 and 2003 when Loehr taught middle-school level music in Ottawa's west end and privately to students in his home.

On Friday, police announced more charges against Loehr involving six more victims dating back to alleged incidents between 2000 and 2018. The reports of abuse came after police announced the August charges.

Loehr was charged with six more counts of sexual interference and six more counts of sexual assault on Thursday. All the victims were former students and under the age of 16 at the time of the alleged abuse, police said.

Loehr has been a registered music teacher with the Ontario College of Teachers since 2001.

As of Friday, he faces a total of 22 charges involving 11 former students, police said.

The Ottawa police sexual assault and child abuse unit suspects there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760 or via email at mcm@ottawapolice.ca. Anonymous tips can be made to CrimeStoppers.