More COVID-19 cases linked to 3rd Kingston-area nail salon

Public health authorities in Kingston, Ont., say more people have tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting Georgia Nail Salon, the third personal care business in the area to be linked to an outbreak of the respiratory illness.

On Thursday, Kieran Moore, medical officer of health with Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health, said anyone who visited Georgia Nail Salon at 4499 Bath Rd. in Amherstview, Ont., between June 12 to June 25 must get tested and self-isolate, regardless of test results. Amherstview is in Loyalist Township, just west of Kingston.

The health unit reported three new cases Thursday, increasing the total of lab-confirmed cases in the region to 96. No deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the Kingston area. There are currently 33 active cases, while the rest are considered recovered.

After nearly two months with very few new cases, Kingston has seen a spike in recent weeks stemming from an initial outbreak at Binh's Nails and Spa, which then spread to Kingdom Nails and Spa and now Georgia. An employee and golfer at Amherstview Golf Club have also tested positive.

Recent clients at all four businesses are being asked to go into self-isolation and get tested for COVID-19.

Rule breakers could face $5K fine

Health authorities had previously asked clients of Georgia's to self-isolate until they were able to obtain a negative test result; now they're asking all clients to get tested and go into self-isolation for 14 days from the last date they visited the salon, regardless of whether they test positive or not.

Additionally, if clients test negative and then develop COVID-19 symptoms later, public health authorities want them to get re-tested, a news release said Thursday.

"Since Tuesday, we have identified additional positive COVID-19 cases at Georgia Nail Salon. This is why we are re-issuing this communication and modifying the self-isolation requirements," Moore said in the release.

"The well-being of Georgia Nail customers and employees is our top priority along with ensuring adherence to proper sanitization and cleaning."

Any residents in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington region who do not follow public health directives to self-isolate can now face fines of $5,000 per day.