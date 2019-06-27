Bush's soldier portraits stir bitter memories, raise difficult questions

The 51 people whose portraits are currently on display at the Canadian War Museum have a few things in common.

They all served in the U.S. military after 9/11, they all suffered some physical or mental injury in Iraq or Afghanistan, and their portraits were all painted by the commander in chief who deployed them, former president George W. Bush.

Retired petty officer Christopher Goehner, a medic, served two tours in Iraq before he was diagnosed with PTSD and medically discharged.

He's one of Bush's subjects, and had no problem telling Bush what he thought of his portrait.

Retired U.S. petty officer Christopher Goehner. (Deborah MacAskill/CBC)

'I absolutely hate it'

"I go, 'Sir, I hate it. I absolutely hate it," Goehner told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning earlier this week. "For me, the biggest issue is the eyes. I think he did really well capturing the tone in it, the furrowed brow, the worry, the anguish. And when I think back to 2012 when that photo [upon which the portrait is based] was taken, I was in a dark place."

He knows he's responsible for our injuries. - Christopher Goehner, retired petty officer

Goehner has struggled with survivor's guilt after his two tours in Iraq. During one, he treated more than 1,200 injured patients.

He recalls one marine, Staff Sgt. Douglas Richardson, who died in Goehner's OR after the medical team were unable to access enough blood.

"There was a sandstorm that was coming in, so that sandstorm would cut off our abilities to get more blood, and we also didn't know if there would be other injuries that might not take as much resources," Goehner explained.

'Why should I get honoured?'

Years later, after meeting Bush and spending time with him, Goehner said he felt even more guilt.

Former U.S. president George W. Bush's portrait of retired U.S. petty officer Christopher Goehner. (George W. Bush Presidential Centre)

"I didn't feel that it was right that ... I survived, and yet in a way I'm getting honoured. Why should I get honoured when you have people like Staff Sgt. Richardson, who died on an OR table in Iraq?" he asked.

"It felt wrong, and so that made it very hard with the survivor's guilt."

Are Bush's portraits his way of atoning for sending people to a war many felt was unjust?

"[Bush] takes full responsibility for the decisions that he made," he said. "He knows he's responsible for our injuries, and that responsibility means also helping us make that transition to civilian culture," Goehner said.

Asked what he'd say to Canadians who might feel uncomfortable attending an exhibition about a war in which their country didn't participate, Goehner said he hopes people approach it with an open mind.

"Put aside the political views and understand that these men that have been painted, the women that have been painted, have incredible stories of resiliency," he said.

"So rather and looking at the context of what separates, let's start looking at actually what brings us together."

A unique perspective

The exhibition's curator believes it's a good fit for the museum because it shares stories about the personal aftermath of modern war, not because the artist happens to be famous for another reason.

"It's about the people who fought … and the consequences they faced, captured from the rather unique perspective of the man who sent them there," said Andrew Burtch, the museum's post-1945 historian.

The exhibition is on display today until Sept. 3.