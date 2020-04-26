60-year-old man charged in George Street stabbing

Police have charged a 60-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed another man in a fight Saturday afternoon in the ByWard Market.

According to a media release issued by the Ottawa Police Service, the fight broke out around 1 p.m. on the 100 block of George Street.

"The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital," the release states. "The suspect fled the scene on foot but was arrested a short time later by the responding frontline officers."

The stabbing victim's injuries were later deemed non-life-threatening, police said.

The 60-year-old was charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possession of dangerous weapons and uttering threats.

He is scheduled to appear in court today.