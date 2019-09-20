Darouze's letter a threat to 'shut up' wife, Osgoode couple says

An Osgoode couple was "livid" to discover their councillor had written to the man's boss — Ottawa's chief of police — over the woman's Facebook post that was critical of the councillor during last fall's election campaign.

In an exclusive interview, the couple said Coun. George Darouze abused his power as their representative by emailing then-police chief Charles Bordeleau to suggest the woman was spreading fear in the community over policing issues, and suggesting that her husband, an officer of many years, may have been feeding her "incorrect information to her to scare the public."

Ottawa's integrity commissioner Robert Marleau agreed, according to a damagingly thorough report released Friday.

The report found Darouze had tried to "bully and intimidate" the couple in an effort to silence the woman, and "cause grief" in the husband's workplace.

Darouze is the first councillor found to have violated the council code of conduct since the office of the integrity commissioner was established back in 2012.

The integrity commissioner's report does not name the couple, and CBC has agreed not to name them as the officer is not authorized to speak with the media.

It was comments that Darouze made at that all-candidates debate last September that spurred a woman to criticize him on Facebook. (Kate Porter/CBC)

'Petty, amateurish'

The incident in question took place last September, during Darouze's re-election campaign.

After an all-candidates' debate, the woman disagreed with comments made by Darouze about the state of local policing and posted her opinion on Facebook.

A mere 12 hours later, the councillor emailed Bordeleau, claiming the woman was spreading fear and suggested wrongdoing on the part of her husband.

In the end, senior officers determined the information the woman was discussing on social media was "accurate" and in no way included confidential police intelligence.

Basically, as soon as the disagreement happened, it went straight to a nuclear level. - Male complainant

But that was after the officer — the male complainant — was asked to discuss the issue with his two superiors.

"I was absolutely livid after I left the office," said the officer, even though the senior officers had assured him he and his wife had done nothing wrong.

"I couldn't understand why the top boss gets an email from a councillor to allege a complaint."

The man is not on social media, says he doesn't keep tabs on his wife's affairs, and had no idea this Facebook exchange had even taken place.

"I'm not really sure how this pertains to my chief having to deal with this kind of a petty, amateurish kind of complaint," he said. "It was basically, as soon as the disagreement happened, it went straight to a nuclear level … It was disturbing."

When then-police chief Charles Bordeleau received a letter from Darouze complaining about a woman and her officer husband, Bordeleau sent the letter down the chain of command.

Not 'a Stepford wife'

When asked what he thought Darouze's motivations were for emailing the chief the letter, the officer didn't mince words.

"It's basically a head's up to keep my wife under control, not to disagree with what he's got to say," the officer told CBC News.

I'm supposed to be a Stepford wife and just do as my husband says and not have an opinion of my own. - Female complainant

"Basically, 'Shut your wife up or there's repercussions, because I'm a councillor and I can complain to whoever I want, and I don't need to follow the complaints process.'"

The woman said she was expressing her own opinions about policing on Facebook, pointing out that as the partner of an active officer, she has "even more concern about how the police is run than most people."

Darouze's suggestion that the woman was not acting on her own volition, but on "incorrect information" from her husband infuriated her, she said.

"I'm supposed to be a Stepford wife and just do as my husband says and not have an opinion of my own," she said. "It was an election, and I think he was worried that he wouldn't get elected … so he was just trying to shut me down."

The integrity commissioner's report also concluded that Darouze's motivations for writing the letter had everything to do with silencing criticism during an election campaign, and little to do with real concern about fear in the community over policing.

The report also called Darouze's explanation "not credible."

Darouze wrote in a statement issued Friday that he regrets that the complainants 'perceived' his actions to be harassment. (Laura Osman/CBC)

Darouze regrets 'perceived' harassment

Marleau is recommending that Darouze write a "sincere" letter of apology to the couple, and ask that police remove the letter he wrote from the officers' permanent file.

In a statement sent out late Friday afternoon, Darouze wrote that he will "not make any excuses" or attempt to "challenge" the ruling, and takes full responsibility for his actions.

He also wrote that the integrity commissioner "accepted my expression of regret that the two complainants in this instance have perceived my actions to be harassing."

In fact, in his report, Marleau wrote that he is "of the opinion that Coun. Darouze does not believe his actions crossed a line."

The report goes to council Wednesday, where they will vote on those recommendations.