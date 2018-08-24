Skip to Main Content
Firefighters douse small blaze — at fire station

Ottawa firefighters didn't have to go far to douse a small blaze outside their station on Coventry Road Friday.

Ottawa firefighters didn't have to go far to douse a small blaze in Overbrook Friday. 

A generator outside Fire Station 56 at 275 Coventry Rd. caught fire just after 12:30 p.m.

The station is located near Vanier Parkway, across from RCGT Park baseball stadium.

No one was injured and the fire was declared under control within 20 minutes.

This outside generator caught fire at Fire Hall 56 on Aug. 24, 2018. (Ottawa Fire Services)

