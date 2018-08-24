Firefighters douse small blaze — at fire station
Ottawa firefighters didn't have to go far to douse a small blaze outside their station on Coventry Road Friday.
Generator outside Coventry Road station caught fire Friday afternoon
A generator outside Fire Station 56 at 275 Coventry Rd. caught fire just after 12:30 p.m.
The station is located near Vanier Parkway, across from RCGT Park baseball stadium.
No one was injured and the fire was declared under control within 20 minutes.