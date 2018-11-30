Women's liaison among new council's first tasks

Ottawa's newly elected city council is expected to mark its first meeting by creating a women's liaison to push for greater gender equity at city hall.

Coun. Diane Deans first promoted the idea in February and had a hand in crafting the recommendations that will go before council Dec. 5 as part of a city-wide governance review.

"We needed to be doing more than we were doing, and there are other municipalities that are certainly much farther ahead than we are, so it's time for us to catch up," Deans said Thursday, adding she's been pleased by the support of her colleagues.

A working group of councillors will also consider a wider gender equity strategy to govern future policy-making, and will seek public input.

Mayor Jim Watson was originally skeptical of the idea, saying he didn't see the need for more bureaucracy.

But he quickly came around, and even promised during the election campaign to create a women's liaison and to strive for a 50/50 gender split on the city's advisory boards and other appointed agencies.

7 women on council

Seven women were elected to Ottawa's 24-member council on Oct. 22, three of them for the first time. Deans sees the liaison role as a perfect fit for one of the newcomers.

Whoever it is, the women's liaison will be given a small training budget and will be expected to file an annual report on how well the city is doing when it comes to serving women with its policies and services.

"Chances are there are a lot of things in the corporation that if women were thinking about them, and how they impact them, would just be a little bit different," Deans said.