Gee-Gees win women's University World Cup
The University of Ottawa women's soccer team are bringing home gold.
The Gee-Gees beat Brazil's Paulista University 1-0 in the finals of the FISU's University World Cup. The final game of the championship was held in Jinjiang, China, Saturday morning.
The Gee-Gees scored around the two-minute mark after Mikayla Morton redirected a corner kick from Katherine Bearne for what would be the game's one and only goal.
🏆 WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 🏆<br><br>The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees are bringing home the first-ever <a href="https://twitter.com/FISU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FISU</a> Women's University World Cup to Canada!<br><br>National champions in 2018, now international champions in 2019. It doesn't get sweeter than this!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GGnation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GGnation</a>🐎🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/6mbztX26mh">pic.twitter.com/6mbztX26mh</a>—@GeeGeesWSOC
It was also the only goal the Brazilians allowed in for the entirety of the tournament.
Rookie defenseman Trinity Esprit, from Scarborough, was named MVP of the tournament.
The Gee-Gees advanced to the final after a shootout victory over Beijing Normal University.
The team, coached by Steve Johnson, was also crowned national champions in 2018.
