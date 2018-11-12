Gee-Gees win national women's soccer championship on home turf

Miranda Smith scored the game-winning goal to help the host Ottawa Gee-Gees to a 2-1 victory over the Trinity Western Spartans on Sunday in the Canadian university women's soccer championship final.

Mikayla Morton also scored for Ottawa, while USports player of the year Seina Kashima scored for the Spartans.

It was the second national title for the Gee-Gees and their first since 1996.

Earlier, Rachel Leck scored early in the second half, as the Cape Breton Capers took bronze thanks to a 1-0 victory over the McMaster Marauders.

In Vancouver, Gabriel Bitar scored twice as the Carleton Ravens downed the Spartans 3-0 in the men's bronze-medal match.

Montreal beat Cape Breton 3-2 in extra time to take the men's title, exacting revenge for last year's penalty kick loss to the Capers in the final.