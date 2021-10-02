Gee-Gees pay homage to teammate during Panda Game

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees honoured their teammate who died two weeks before the Panda Game between them and the Carleton University Ravens.

Saturday's game was the first time the grieving football team had played in Ottawa since the start of the season — and came away with a win at TD Place Stadium.

"This game was for him.The whole week, we were all saying it, we need this game, for Francis," said teammate Ben Maracle.

Francis Perron, 25, died on Sept. 18 shortly after the team's season opener in Toronto.

Fellow team members said, given the circumstances, their win was especially emotional.

"I think the whole team is thinking of him," Kylian Freslon told Radio-Canada. "It meant a lot for us to win this game today. So I think he was with us on the pitch."

"Francis, we did all of this for you. All week, all season, that's it for you. We think of you," said Christopher Cyril who plays defensive back for the team.

"We lost one of our brothers, but we remained resilient."

Perron's family were also there to watch the game and honour the mechanical engineering student's memory.

Perron's family came to the middle of the pitch at TD Place Stadium to pay their respects to him before the start of Satuday's game. (Catherine Morasse/Radio-Canada)

Around 70 members of his family rented two buses to travel to the game from Sherbrooke, Que., wearing shirts with his jersey number — 99 — and holding his helmet and picture frames with his jersey inside.

University of Ottawa President and Vice-Chancellor Jacques Frémont was also at Saturday's match. He underlined how the death of the young man has affected students and staff.

"It's atrocious for the whole community," he said. "It's so sad."

The last few weeks have been difficult for our Gee-Gees. At the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pandagame?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pandagame</a> game today, we took a moment to honour <a href="https://twitter.com/GeeGeesFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Geegeesfootball</a> teammate, Francis Perron, with his family. We look forward to an exciting match! Go <a href="https://twitter.com/GeeGeesFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Geegeesfootball</a> Go! We are with you 💯! [photo Greg Kolz] <a href="https://t.co/MKejHbr4m5">pic.twitter.com/MKejHbr4m5</a> —@recteurUOpres

Police watch crowds

This was the first time the Panda Game has taken place since the start of the pandemic. Last year's match was cancelled.

Ottawa police officers have been watching how this year's events unfolded throughout the afternoon and evening. In the past, large crowds have often congregated in the Glebe, Old Ottawa South and Sandy Hill.