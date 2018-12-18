More roads closed in Gatineau for another water main break

The City of Gatineau says it is working to fix a water main break at Saint-René Boulevard East, less than a day after a major break happened in another part of the city.

On Monday evening, the city responded to the first water main break on boulevard Alexandre-Taché that flooded homes, shut down schools and affected hospitals.

About 24,500 residences are still under a boil-water advisory following the break on boulevard Alexandre-Taché.

Due to the water main breaks, a sharp drop in water pressure can be observed in the area, the city said.

Saint-René Boulevard East, between Rue de Vermont and Maurice Beaudoin, is closed to traffic.

Saint-René Boulevard East, between Labrosse ​Boulevard and Lorrain Boulevard, is also closed.

Signage has been placed to inform drivers about the detours. ​

Residents will be informed if there is a boil water advisory in this area, the city said.