More roads closed in Gatineau for another water main break

The City of Gatineau says it is working to fix a water main break at Saint-René Boulevard East, less than a day after a major break happened in another part of the city.

Sharp drop in water pressure can be observed, city says

CBC News ·
The City of Gatineau is reporting a water main break at Saint-René Boulevard East on Dec. 18. 2018. (CBC)

On Monday evening, the city responded to the first water main break on boulevard Alexandre-Taché that flooded homes, shut down schools and affected hospitals. 

About 24,500 residences are still under a boil-water advisory following the break on boulevard Alexandre-Taché.

Due to the water main breaks, a sharp drop in water pressure can be observed in the area, the city said. 

Saint-René Boulevard East, between Rue de Vermont and Maurice Beaudoin, is closed to traffic. 

Saint-René Boulevard East, between Labrosse ​Boulevard and Lorrain Boulevard, is also closed.

Signage has been placed to inform drivers about the detours.  ​

Residents will be informed if there is a boil water advisory in this area, the city said. 

